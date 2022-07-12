A boat capsized in the Hudson River near Pier 84 in Manhattan on July 12, 2022. (Credit: AIR11)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A boat capsized in the Hudson River Tuesday afternoon, prompting a rescue response by the NYPD, officials said.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. near Pier 84, according to the NYPD. The emergency services, harbor, aviation and scuba units were deployed. Video from AIR11 showed the boat completely flipped over in the water with an NYPD boat circling the craft.

Several people were removed from the water, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear if there were injuries.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.