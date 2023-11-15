NEW YORK (PIX11) — BloomsyBox is on a mission to find the best Hallmark Christmas movie released, and they are looking for their first-ever holiday movie critic to do it.

One lucky person will spend 12 days watching 12 Hallmark Christmas movies while getting paid $2,000. The holiday movie critic will be asked to rate movies based on festivity factor, chemistry check, a tearjerker test, and replay value.

BloomsyBox will then have the critic post their thoughts about each movie on Instagram. As a bonus, the company will also provide hot cocoa, two pairs of socks from UGG, and a one-year subscription to Peacock, along with a 12-month flower subscription that delivers a fresh bouquet every month.

The Hallmark holiday movie lineup includes “Christmas Under Wraps,” “Three Wise Men and a Baby,” “Crown for Christmas,” and more.

Applications are open until Dec. 3. Full details can be found here.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.