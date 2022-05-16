NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — Bloodshed across New York City over the weekend has raised concerns that an expected spike in gun violence this summer has already arrived.

Mayor Eric Adams met last month with all 77 NYPD precinct commanders to discuss how they can get ahead of crime this summer. The NYPD already boosted nighttime patrols to help curb gun violence, but the warmer weather this weekend also came with a spate of shootings.

Between 11 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, officers responded to shootings in East New York, Brooklyn and Ridgewood, Queens, as well as in Manhattan’s Inwood and Hell’s Kitchen, where a 24-year-old man was shot in the chest.

There were three more shootings just in the last 24 hours. Around 12:30 a.m., police said two people were shot at the LaGuardia Houses on Rutgers Street on the Lower East Side.

An hour before that, a 39-year-old man was shot in the head in the East Village, near East Third Street and Avenue D. Police identified the victim as Brandon Atkinson, of the Bronx. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Sunday night, a 27-year-old man was shot and killed near Bill Rainey Park in Longwood, police said. A bystander was also grazed by a bullet.

On Saturday, there were at least four separate shootings in the Bronx, leaving two people dead

Mayor Adams pointed to untraceable ghost guns as largely contributing to the bloodshed.

“The bad guys are outpacing us. We are too slow to identify and correct the loopholes and violence,” Adams said.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, one company was responsible for supplying more than 80% of the ghost guns recovered nationwide in 2019. NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the number of ghost guns seized during the first four months of this year was up 314% from the same period in 2021. Adams and Sewell want the ATF to pull the company’s license.