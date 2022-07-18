NEW YORK (PIX11) — A deadly shooting in Harlem was one of several separate shootings across the five boroughs over the weekend as gun violence continues to plague New York City.

There were seven shooting incidents Sunday and 12 victims, according to an NYPD spokesman. On the same day last year, there were four shootings and six victims, the spokesman said.

Police said a 34-year-old man was found dead after he was shot in the head at around 11 p.m. in Harlem. The victim is believed to be a gang member, police said.

Earlier in the evening, violence struck in Brooklyn. Police said that just after 8 p.m., four people were shot in Brownsville.

Officials said one victim, a 16-year-old, was seriously wounded after being struck in the head. Another victim was grazed in the back, one was shot in the leg and a fourth person was shot in the abdomen.

The suspect remains on the loose.

In the Bronx, police are investigating two separate shootings. One happened around 8:45 p.m. Sunday night at Bristow and Jennings Street. Police said a 22-year-old woman was shot in the leg while walking her dog.

Then a few minutes later inside a convenience store at 1461 Southern Boulevard, police said a mother and daughter were shot by a man who was arguing with another man outside. The women were not the intended targets.

The violence doesn’t end there.

Officials said a 32-year-old man was shot in the chin and taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. It happened just after midnight near Sixth Avenue and 22nd Street in the Flatiron District.

Police said the victim was involved in some kind of dispute with another man at this location.

The suspect fled in a white BMW X5. Police are investigating if a police car was struck by bullets as well.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).