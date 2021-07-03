Bloody night in NYC: Stabbing, slashing and beating leave 6 injured, police say

NEW YORK — A series of unrelated assaults overnight in New York City left at least six people injured, police said Saturday.

The first assault took place around 9:15 p.m. Friday at the 145th Street D train station near St. Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights, police said.

Two men and a woman got into an argument with two other men and a woman onboard a train. Someone pulled out a knife and a brawl erupted between the two groups, police said.

One man was slashed in the arm and two other people were punched in the face, according to the NYPD.

The suspects fled the subway station before officers arrived.

All three victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Another slashing happened in Midtown early Saturday morning, according to the NYPD. A man slashed a woman in the chest during a dispute near West 47th Street and Eighth Avenue around 4:30 a.m., police said.

The victim was treated at a hospital and refused to cooperate with officers in the investigation, according to the NYPD.

The third incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday near West Sixth Street and Avenue O in Gravesend, Brooklyn, police said.

Two people were standing on the corner when they got into a fight with two men, according to investigators.

One of the victims ran into a nearby bodega and grabbed two bottles of beer to defend himself when one of the suspects pulled out a machete and stabbed both victims, police said.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment and were expected to survive.

No arrests have been made in any of the assaults, according to police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).