NEW YORK (PIX11) – NYPD officers honored a fallen brother with the gift of life during a blood drive at the 70th Precinct in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The donation drive was dedicated to the memory of NYPD Det. Dillon Stewart, who was killed in the line of duty in 2005. People from all over the community donated, showing they’ll never forget.

Organizers said the holiday season is a difficult time for blood donations, so every drop counts.

Stewart’s widow, Leslyn Stewart, also attended the blood drive.

“Around this time of year, it’s the time of giving. And I think the gift of blood is an amazing gift that any New Yorker in good health might be able to offer to help save a life,” said Leslyn Stewart.

