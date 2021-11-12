BLM leader Chivona Newsome talks heated meeting with Mayor-elect Eric Adams

NEW YORK — Days after local Black Lives Matter leaders met with Mayor-elect Eric Adams at his Brooklyn offices, Chivona Newsome, co-founder of BLM Greater New York, joined the PIX11 Morning News.

Newsome shared more details on the issues the activists wanted to discuss with the future mayor in the Wednesday meeting that made headlines this week.

The activist explained why things appeared to get heated at times during the sit down, which a member of the BLM team streamed live on Instagram.

Newsome also explained what she and her brother, Hawk Newsome, meant when they spoke of “riots” and “bloodshed” should the NYPD return to “old ways of policing” under Adams’ administration.

