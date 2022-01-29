Blizzard hits Suffolk County; aftermath complicates cleanup

MEDFORD, Long Island — Suffolk County, which makes up the eastern two-thirds of Long Island, is no stranger to snow. A blizzard, however, is fairly rare, even in this part of the tri-state region, which often has some of the area’s highest snow totals.

At locations throughout the county on Saturday, there were many reminders of what constitutes a blizzard: a severe snowstorm, with visibility one-quarter of a mile or less, and sustained winds of 35 miles per hour or more, all for at least three straight hours.

Suffolk County saw all of those conditions, all day on Saturday, and as night fell, temperatures dropped significantly, making a potentially hazardous situation all the more dangerous, as County Executive Steve Bellone pointed out.

“The next couple days you’re gonna see really low temperatures,” he said, at a news conference at the county public works facility in Commack. “We expect wind chills below zero That means whatever [snow is] left on the roadways… they lock in place that ice and that snow.”

He said that clearing it under such cold and icy conditions takes more time than usual, and with the heavy snowfall — most of the county had snow depths between one and two feet, with Medford topping out at a full two feet — plowing will take all weekend.

One death in Suffolk County was attributed to snow removal. A man who police described as elderly fell into a swimming pool while shoveling, in the hamlet of Cutchogue.