QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police officers in Queens went above and beyond to save a blind dog from frigid waters on Tuesday, video of the rescue shows.

An 8-year-old Border Collie named Sparky was seen in the water in Baisley Pond Park.

Officers were able to pull the dog out of the water by his fur and carried him to safety.

Sparky was then wrapped with an officer’s jacket and later reunited with his owner.

