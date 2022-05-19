NEW YORK (PIX11) — Leading New York Black lawmakers say the current redistricting lines poised to be approved Friday are akin Jim Crow laws.

“Bedford Stuyvesant is one of the most iconic Black communities in the country, and it was broken into pieces by this special master,” said Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, who currently represents Bed-Stuy and other predominantly Black neighborhoods, including East New York and Canarsie.

Jeffries said preliminary congressional districts drawn by a special master in Steuben County rip apart central Brooklyn into several different districts, which dilutes Black voting power.

“That’s unacceptable, that’s unconscionable and it’s also unconstitutional,” Jeffries said.

Bed-Stuy and Crown Heights will be carved into three separate congressional districts. Jeffries and Congresswoman Yvette Clarke live in the same district under the proposed redistricting maps.

Black voters in the Bronx and lower Westchester were also divided, while pushing the homes Congressmen Jamaal Bowman and Mondaire Jones into the same district.

Jeffries has launched a ad evoking the the trailblazer Shirley Chisholm. He is hoping for meaningful change before the preliminary maps are approved Friday, but if not, expects lawsuits. Jeffries also does not anticipate a heads up primary matchup with Clarke.

Democratic representatives are not playing as nice in Manhattan and Westchester, where several incumbents are poised to run against each other in the August primary.