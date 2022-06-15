NEW YORK — Black and Hispanic students made up less than 9 percent of those offered admission into New York City’s top public high schools this upcoming academic year based on the Specialized High School Admissions Test, despite making up nearly 50 percent of those who took the exam.

Across the city, Black students made up 30.7 percent of those taking the SHSAT, but they received just 3.5 percent of offers to top schools, according to Department of Education data. Hispanic students made up 25.8 percent of students who took the test and got 5.7 percent of the offers. White students made up 17.1 percent of test takers and got 27.8 percent of the offers. Asian students made up 31 percent of test takers and got a whopping 52.5 percent of offers.

The disparity is not new. Black and Hispanic students were admitted to the city’s top schools at disproportionately low rates in 2021, too. At the time, then Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter lambasted the results as “unacceptable” and called for the SHSAT to be abolished.

A disparities report commissioned by New York City’s Young Men’s Initiative found the high school graduation rate for Black male teens is 70% that of white male teens. For every 1,000 black males who graduate from high school, only 156 are ready for college or a career.