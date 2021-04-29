Black, Latino students get just 9 percent of offers made by NYC’s top public schools

NEW YORK — Black and Hispanic students made up less than 10 percent of those offered admission into top public high schools this upcoming academic year based on the Specialized High School Admissions Test, despite making up nearly 40 percent of those who took the exam.

Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter lambasted the results as “unacceptable” and called for the SHSAT to be abolished.

“I know from my 21 years as an educator that far more students could thrive in our Specialized High Schools, if only given the chance,” she said. “Instead, the continued use of the Specialized High School Admissions Test will produce the same unacceptable results over and over again, and it’s far past the time for our students to be fairly represented in these schools.”

Only eight Black students and 20 Latino students received offers to Stuyvesant High School out of 749 spots; 493 spots went to Asian students and 152 went to white students.

A breakdown of testing specialized high school admissions offers by race/ethnicity

Across the city, Black and white students made up almost the same percentage of testers: 18.5 and 18.4 percent, respectively. Black students received 3.5 percent of the admission offers and white students received 27.4 percent of the offers.

A disparities report commissioned by New York City’s Young Men’s Initiative found the high school graduation rate for Black male teens is 70% that of white male teens. For every 1,000 black males who graduate from high school, only 156 are ready for college or a career.

The gap begins long before high school. The disparities report found for students in grades 3-8, Black males had the lowest English proficiency rate with 139 students meeting or exceeding standards for every 1,000 who took the English exam. Black males also had the lowest math proficiency rate with 167 student students meeting or exceeding standards for every 1,000 who took the math exam.