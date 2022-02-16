‘Bittersweet’: FDNY commissioner retiring after more than 5 decades with department

NEW YORK (PIX11) — What’s FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro have coming up after his retirement? A trip to Disney World with his wife and grandchildren, of course.

At 73 years old, Nigro is calling it quits, retiring from the department he’s spent his career for a second time. He walked out of the fire headquarters for the last time with his family, after serving more than five decades with the FDNY.

He first retired from the service in 2002, but returned after being appointed as commissioner in 2014 by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Nigro described his final departure as “bittersweet.”

Nigro leaves the FDNY as the fourth-longest serving commissioner, and one of only six people to hold every rank in the department. He joined in 1969, following his father into the ranks.

After graduating the fire academy, he was first assigned as a probie before rising to the rank of chief if operations in 1997. In that position, he oversaw all operations and tainted more than 14,000 uniformed fire and EMS personnel.

While on the scene on the nation’s worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil, Nigro became chief of department after the South Tower fell, killing his friend and comrade, Peter Ganci Jr. Deputy Commissioner Michael Fahey and Assistant Chief Donald Burns also died on Sept. 11, 2001.

Afterward, Nigro was not just responsible for overseeing all rescue and recovery operations at Ground Zero, but also the rebuilding of the department after the loss of 343 members. Hundreds have since died of illnesses related to working that day.

Friend and colleague, former Chief of Department John Sudnik, said Nigro is leaving the department better than he found it.