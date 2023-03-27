LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The New York City Council will hold a hearing Monday on nearly a dozen bills that supporters say will make the NYPD more transparent to the public.

The Council’s Committee on Public Safety will hear testimony on the proposals, while community members rally in Lower Manhattan in favor of their passage.

Among the bills is the “How Many Stops Act,” which would require full reporting of some of the NYPD’s most common interactions with the public. If passed, the NYPD would be required to log why an officer conducted a vehicle stop, if an observed alleged offense was cited, and whether it was an infraction, violation, misdemeanor, or felony.

Another bill would mandate an annual report on donations of more than $1 million to the NYPD, including their source and how the funds are applied.

The hearing comes as the NYPD has faced criticism for its multibillion dollar budget and hefty overtime bill.