NEW YORK (PIX11) – Renowned scientist, inventor and television personality Bill Nye (the Science Guy) will be at the High Line Friday to talk about climate optimism during the Climate Science Fair.

The fair, which is being held from Sept. 20 to Sept. 23, highlights creatives and entrepreneurs who are working on global and local solutions to climate change, organizers said.

Some examples that will be showcased include the artist who turned vacant city lots into neighborhood farms and an entrepreneur creating the world’s first hybrid electric aircraft.

He’s set to speak at 2 p.m. at the 10th Avenue Square on 17th Street and 10th Avenue.

