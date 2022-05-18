NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former Mayor Bill de Blasio is not done with politics yet — he may run for Congress, he said Wednesday.

De Blasio formed an exploratory committee to look at a run in New York’s 10th Congressional District. New maps shifted contenders around.

“Our neighborhoods need help as we recover from Covid,” he tweeted. “Our nation needs help as democracy is threatened and working people struggle. I am ready to serve to continue the fight against inequality.”

In 2021, he’d hinted at a possible run for governor, but in January, he confirmed he wouldn’t run for the position. De Blasio instead said he would devote “every fiber” of himself to fighting inequality in New York.

New York’s 10th district includes a large portion of Brooklyn, where de Blasio lives. He made frequent trips to the borough during his tenure as mayor, considering it home even as he lived in Gracie Mansion.

The district is currently represented by Rep. Jerry Nadler. Nadler said he would run in the 12th if the draft maps released on Monday become permanent.