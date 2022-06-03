NEW YORK (PIX11) — How much is that doggie in the window? Well, if Gov. Kathy Hochul signs a new piece of legislation, it won’t be for sale at all.

The bill — which bans the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores statewide — was passed by the New York State Assembly on Friday. It passed the New York State Senate earlier in the legislative session.

“Puppy mills breed cruelty,” Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal said in a statement. “The cute puppies, kittens and bunnies in pet store windows mask a sad reality: these animals are products of horrific neglect in puppy mills.”

The legislation will prohibit sales of dogs, cats and rabbits in stores, but will allow stores to have areas showcasing animals that are up for adoption. According to Rosenthal, 60 pet stores in New York sell live animals. In the past two years, 20 similar stores have closed.

State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Ginaris said there is “no need” for puppy mills.

“Our four-legged companions should be treated with respect, not like commodities,” he said.