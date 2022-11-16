NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York is a safe haven for abortion and asylum-seekers, and State Senator Brad Hoylman wants the Empire State to be a safe state for transgender kids and their families.

Sen. Hoylman has legislation on the table, but he said he aims to save lives by providing transgender children the care they need.

The Transgender Safe Haven bill safeguards transgender youths and their families by ensuring that kids will not be separated from their parents for aiding in their access to gender-affirming care, prohibiting law enforcement from cooperating with other states’ investigations regarding legal gender-affirming care, protecting physicians who provide such care in New York.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The bill is in response to 145 anti-transgender bills introduced across 34 states, the largest ever recorded by the human rights campaign. Advocates believe the legislation is feeling anti-LGBTQ sentiments.

Recent estimates show that 58,200 transgender youth are at risk of losing access to crucial care because of these initiatives.

Sen. Hoylman believes his bill is about saving lives.

Research shows that access to gender-affirming care reduces the risk of depression, psychological distress, and suicidal ideation.