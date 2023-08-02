BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A statue of the Notorious B.I.G. will be unveiled in Cadman Plaza Park on Wednesday by Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso.

The statue was created by artist Sherwin Banfield. It will be on display until November to commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Wednesday’s ceremony begins at 4 p.m. and will include a DJ, family-friendly activities, and a performance by Victory Music & Dance Company.

The art piece, “Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings,” stands at 9 feet tall, runs on solar power, and is made of bronze, resin, and stainless steel.

Originally unveiled last year in DUMBO, the art piece overlooked the Brooklyn Bridge, Manhattan Bridge, and New York City’s skyline.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.