FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — The Forest Hills Stadium in Queens is celebrating its centennial anniversary by bringing some of the biggest names in music to perform at the historic venue.

On Tuesday, the event space tweeted its 2023 summer lineup, with more acts expected to be announced at a later date.

Forest Hills Stadium was originally constructed for the US Open tennis tournament and began booking performing acts in the 1960s. Its stage has been graced by such acts as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Frank Sinatra, and Barbra Streisand over the years.

Now in its 100th year, the stadium is celebrating by bringing New York’s Very Own Grammy Award-winning band The Strokes. Also coming to the party this summer are Fall Out Boy, Weezer, The Dave Matthews Band, LCD Soundsystem, and Duran Duran.

“We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis,” said Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon. “It’s remarkable to me that we are still introducing the sound of Duran Duran to new generations of music lovers.”

The Forest Hills Stadium 2023 season lineup begins on May 20.