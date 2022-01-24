Big money: NY mobile sports betting off to fast start

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With gambling at their fingertips, New Yorkers are spending big bucks.

New numbers released by the New York State Gaming Commission show the Empire State’s launch of mobile sports betting more than two weeks ago outpaced New Jersey’s launch. New Yorkers are also on pace to place more bets than their neighbors across the river did during the NFL playoffs in January 2021.

During the first week of the NFL playoffs, mobile sports betting book FanDuel reported $16.9 million in gross revenue. That number excludes betting on the Monday night playoff game.

In New Jersey, FanDuel launched during the 2018-2019 NFL season. In January of 2019, during the playoffs, the book reported $5.8 million for the entire month.

For a more current comparison, FanDuel reported $41.8 million in gross revenue in New Jersey for the months of January 2021. New York was on pace to exceed that, as of Monday.

Other NY sportsbooks reporting gross revenue for the first week of the NFL playoffs:

DraftKings: $3.9 million

Caesars: $14.1 million

RushStreet: $70,433

PIX11 partnered with NewsNation to look at the race for mobile sports betting tax dollars.