NEW YORK (PIX11) — The circus is in town and free.

The Big Apple Circus will be free on Tuesdays, starting Nov. 29, through the end of the year, they announced Monday.

Guinness World Record holder Nik Wallenda is leading the show. He said that he hopes the circus performances can inspire others to chase their dreams.

“It is my personal goal that everyone and anyone that would normally not have the opportunity to see the art of circus would get that great opportunity,” he said.

The performers “give their heart and souls to make New York laugh, Mayor Eric Adams said. He was on hand to help announce the free performances. Adams noted the decision was especially timely with the holidays coming up.

“The season is called Thanksgiving, not Thanks-receiving,” Adams said.

Those not able to attend the free shows on Tuesday can get tickets here.