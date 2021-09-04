Biden to visit NJ, NY to visit damage caused by Ida

President Joe Biden speaks from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

NEW YORK — President Joe Biden is expected to travel to New York and New Jersey Tuesday to survey the damage caused by remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The president is expected to travel to Manville, New Jersey and Queens, New York, according to the White House. 

Ida battered the tri-state area as it moved through the region Wednesday night.

The storm brought heavy rainfall, causing massive destruction, flooding highways, streets, homes and disrupted transit service. Motorists were stranded on highways and streets, with many of them abandoning their flooded vehicles.

At least 40 people died in New York and New Jersey as a result of the storm, including a 2-year-old boy.

In Manville, a banquet hall exploded in flames around 2 a.m. Friday. Its owner, Jayesh Mehta, said he felt helpless and heartbroken looking at videos of his burning business.

Firefighters were not able to get to the destruction due to extensive flooding in the area. Water could be seen surrounding what was left of the business.

Ida left families heartbroken across New York City, but Queens was hit the hardest: most of the 13 dead lived in the borough.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

