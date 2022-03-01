WASHINGTON (PIX11) — President Joe Biden paid tribute to slain NYPD officers Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Biden visited New York after their funerals and visited NYPD headquarters to discuss the fight against gun violence. Mora and Rivera were gunned down in Harlem in January as they responded to a 911 call.

“Both Dominican Americans who grew up on the same streets they later chose to patrol as police officers,” Biden said. “I spoke with their families and told them that we are forever in debt for their sacrifice, and we will carry on their mission to restore the trust and safety every community deserves.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and NYC Mayor Eric Adams thanked Biden for honoring and Rivera.

“These two heroes gave their lives for New York City and we must honor that sacrifice. As @POTUS said, we will not abandon our streets,” Adams tweeted. “Public safety and justice are prerequisites to prosperity. We must end the wave of gun violence we are seeing across New York and the rest of the nation.”

Biden pledged to invest in crime prevention and community policing. He asked people to come together to both restore trust in police while also holding law enforcement accountable.

“We should all agree: The answer is not to defund the police,” he said to thunderous applause. “The answer is to fund the police with the resources and training they need to protect our communities.”

The gun used to kill Mora and Rivera came to New York via the Iron Pipeline. Biden said he’d crack down on gun trafficking and ghost guns. He also asked Congress to pass universal background checks and ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

“These laws don’t infringe on the Second Amendment,” he said. “They save lives.”