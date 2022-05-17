WASHINGTON (PIX11) — President Joe Biden on Monday honored a volunteer firefighter who died while saving people from a burning nursing home.

Biden presented a Medal of Valor for Jared Lloyd to his mother. Lloyd lost his life in Spring Valley in March of 2021.

He “repeatedly rushed into a burning nursing home to carry out elderly residents who couldn’t escape in their wheelchairs and walkers,” according to the White House. Lloyd and his team rescued more than 100 residents

The firefighter ran back in to make sure no other residents were trapped, officials said. The flaming building collapsed, killing Lloyd.

Lloyd was a father of two. He was remembered as someone you could rely on.

Sabrail Davenport, the mother of fallen Spring Valley, N.Y., Fire Department Officer Jared Lloyd, accepts the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor by President Joe Biden on behalf of her late son in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

