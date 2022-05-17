WASHINGTON (PIX11) — President Joe Biden on Monday honored a volunteer firefighter who died while saving people from a burning nursing home.
Biden presented a Medal of Valor for Jared Lloyd to his mother. Lloyd lost his life in Spring Valley in March of 2021.
He “repeatedly rushed into a burning nursing home to carry out elderly residents who couldn’t escape in their wheelchairs and walkers,” according to the White House. Lloyd and his team rescued more than 100 residents
The firefighter ran back in to make sure no other residents were trapped, officials said. The flaming building collapsed, killing Lloyd.
Lloyd was a father of two. He was remembered as someone you could rely on.