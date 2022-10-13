NEW YORK (PIX11) — Changes in federal immigration policies could help lessen the migrant housing crisis in New York City.

The Department of Homeland Security announced 24,000 Venezuelans with U. S. sponsors will be allowed to enter the U. S. amid turmoil in Venezuela. According to the new policy, people will have to apply from Venezuela and if anyone enters the U. S. without authorization, they will be sent back across the border into Mexico.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday, “there’s going to be a change in the situation.”

“There is a whole program that I believe is going to change the dynamic very quickly,” she said.

Mayor Eric Adams feels the policy change is a short-term step. He called for more.

“A long-term and proactive strategy is still needed, which includes Congress both passing legislation that will allow asylum seekers to legally work and providing emergency financial relief for our city,” he said.

Close to 20,000 migrants have arrived in New York City in recent months. To provide emergency shelter for families, the city is now covering a Midtown hotel The Row.

“We want to make sure that we continue to find locations that we can utilize to house those who need housing,” he said.