Biden visiting NYC to meet with Adams on gun violence

Pres. Joe Biden (left) will visit NYC to meet with Mayor Eric Adams (right) on gun violence (AP images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – President Joe Biden will meet with Mayor Eric Adams in New York City next week to discuss efforts to combat the ongoing gun violence in the city.

The mayor said he looks forward to welcoming the president to discuss how they can stop the violence happening on city streets.

“The sea of violence comes from many rivers, and that’s why my Blueprint to End Gun Violence in New York City seeks to dam every river that feeds this greater crisis. Public safety is my administration’s highest priority, and we welcome the opportunity to display to President Biden how federal and local governments can coordinate and support each other in this fight to keep New Yorkers safe,” he said in a statement.

Biden spoke with the mayor over the phone on Monday to express his condolences for the fatal NYPD-involved shooting in Harlem the week prior, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Adams outlined his “blueprint to end gun violence,” on Monday, addressing each cause of gun violence with immediate actions and long-term initiatives.

The address comes following a series of crimes that have shaken New Yorkers. A gunman opened fire on two NYPD officers responding to a domestic incident between a mother and her adult son at a Harlem apartment on Friday evening. Officer Jason Rivera, 22, was killed and officer Wilbert Mora, 27, died on Tuesday, police said.

The suspect, identified by police as Lashawn McNeil, 47, tried to flee the apartment but was shot multiple times by a third police officer, who was not shot during the incident, according to investigators. He died of his injuries on Monday, Adams announced at the end of his news conference.

Two days earlier, a baby girl was shot in the face in the Bronx. The 11-month-old girl was in a parked car with her mother when an unidentified suspect chased another unidentified individual and opened fire, striking the baby, officials said. She was shot in her left cheek and spent her first birthday recovering in the hospital.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press as well as PIX11’s Aliza Chasan, Lauren Cook, Nicole Johnson, Shirley Chan.