Biden infrastructure bill’s NYC impact: Rep. Ritchie Torres talks reconstruction, MTA funding, jobs

Local News

by: , , ,

Posted: / Updated:

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the landmark infrastructure bill in the coming days.

Over the weekend, he declared the bill was a monument step forward in the nation.

The trillion-dollar bill will have a major impact on the tri-state area.

Rep. Ritchie Torres, who represents part of the Bronx, said he is hopeful the president will sign the bill as soon as possible.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill represents the largest investments in public transit, clean energy, clean water and roads and bridges, and “New York is going to benefit enormously,” Torres said.

About $11 billion will go to the MTA. More funding for the MTA means more funding for subways, buses and rails, Metro North, etc, according to the congressman.

Another $24 billion is expected to go to Amtrak and the Northeast Corridor to assist in reconstruction with the Hudson River tunnels.

When asked if something will happen immediately once it’s signed, Torres said these are long-term investments that will unfold over a long period of time. 

Torres also said these investments will create about 2 million jobs every year over the next decade, and the vast majority of jobs are going to be available for those without a college degree.

Despite getting the bill passed, some democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Jamaal Bowman voted against it.

Torres said it was not his place to characterize the position of others, but emphasized that he rallied for the bill to pass and that the bipartisan investment will do good for everyone.

When asked if the infighting within the political party dealt with the delay, Torres said the people are going to remember the end product, not the process of getting to it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PIX on Politics

NYC mayoral candidates sit down with PIX11

NYC mayoral race: Where Adams, Sliwa stand on key issues

2021 NYC Race for Mayor: Eric Adams

2021 NYC Race for Mayor: Curtis Sliwa

PIX11 poll: Adams far and away favorite to win mayor's race

PIX on Politics panel: Homestretch in NYC mayoral, NJ governor races

More PIX on Politics

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

'Crazy Woke Asians': Comedian Kiki Yeung talks NY Comedy Fest show

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks President Biden's infrastructure bill's impact on NY

NYC schools chancellor talks new vaccine sites, Eric Adams' DOE criticism

NYC schools start pop-up COVID vaccine sites

Watch with Dan: November documentary picks include 'Changing the Game,' 'Class Divide,' and 'The Last Blockbuster'

How vitamins can help you stay healthy this holiday season

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter