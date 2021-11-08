President Joe Biden is expected to sign the landmark infrastructure bill in the coming days.

Over the weekend, he declared the bill was a monument step forward in the nation.

The trillion-dollar bill will have a major impact on the tri-state area.

Rep. Ritchie Torres, who represents part of the Bronx, said he is hopeful the president will sign the bill as soon as possible.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill represents the largest investments in public transit, clean energy, clean water and roads and bridges, and “New York is going to benefit enormously,” Torres said.

About $11 billion will go to the MTA. More funding for the MTA means more funding for subways, buses and rails, Metro North, etc, according to the congressman.

Another $24 billion is expected to go to Amtrak and the Northeast Corridor to assist in reconstruction with the Hudson River tunnels.

When asked if something will happen immediately once it’s signed, Torres said these are long-term investments that will unfold over a long period of time.

Torres also said these investments will create about 2 million jobs every year over the next decade, and the vast majority of jobs are going to be available for those without a college degree.

Despite getting the bill passed, some democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Jamaal Bowman voted against it.

Torres said it was not his place to characterize the position of others, but emphasized that he rallied for the bill to pass and that the bipartisan investment will do good for everyone.

When asked if the infighting within the political party dealt with the delay, Torres said the people are going to remember the end product, not the process of getting to it.