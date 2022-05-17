WASHINGTON (PIX11) — President Joe Biden awarded an FDNY firefighter with a Medal of Valor on Monday, more than a year after the hero rescued a 5-year-old girl from a Manhattan blaze.
In September of 2020, firefighter Jairo Sosa lowered Abraham Miller from the roof down to a sixth-floor window, officials said at the time. Miller punched in a window, grabbed the girl and carried her to safety.
“It was tough, but we did what we had to do, we didn’t think twice about it,” Miller said at the time.