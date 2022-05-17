WASHINGTON (PIX11) — President Joe Biden awarded an FDNY firefighter with a Medal of Valor on Monday, more than a year after the hero rescued a 5-year-old girl from a Manhattan blaze.

In September of 2020, firefighter Jairo Sosa lowered Abraham Miller from the roof down to a sixth-floor window, officials said at the time. Miller punched in a window, grabbed the girl and carried her to safety.

Firefighter Jairo Sosa of Ladder 34 lowered firefighter Abe Miller of Ladder 23 down to a sixth-floor where he was forced to punch through the window to grab a 5-year-old girl and carry her to safety, fire officials said.

“It was tough, but we did what we had to do, we didn’t think twice about it,” Miller said at the time.

President Joe Biden awards Abraham “Abe” Miller with the New York City Fire Department the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

