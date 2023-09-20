MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a bicyclist accused of hitting a 59-year-old woman on the East Side and then leaving the scene on Sept. 15.

The man riding the bicycle crashed into the victim while she was walking in a crosswalk near 2nd Avenue and East 38th Street around 7:30 a.m., according to authorities.

Police believe the man was going the wrong way.

The woman was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in critical condition, according to the NYPD.

