MANHATTAN — After being cooped up for more than a year, New Yorkers are ready to move!

Sarina Jain, fitness guru and mother of two, is stepping up to get the Big Apple dancing again.

Jain and several Masala Bhangra enthusiasts stopped by PIX Plaza Thursday to showcase their moves.

The group is also having an event, Bhangra in the Plaza Thursday at 6 p.m. at Greeley Square along Broadway and 34th Street.