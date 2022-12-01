NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s a New York story, coming to life on stage.

“Between Riverside and Crazy” is about an ex-cop and his paroled son trying to hang onto their Upper West Side rent-controlled apartment. Actor and music artist Common makes his Broadway debut in the show.

Craig Treadway talked with Common and some of the cast of the reimagined, Pulitzer Prize winning play, along with director Austin Pendleton.

Previews begin Dec. 1, with opening night slated for Dec. 19 at the Helen Hayes Theater. For more information on tickets, click here.