Bet on it: New Yorkers have wagered $1.2B since legalization of sports betting

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers have already wagered at least $1.2 billion with newly legalized mobile sports betting. And that’s without accounting for the AFC and NFC championships.

“New Yorkers are bettors and always have been,” said Johnny Avello, who works with DraftKings.

The week ending in Jan 9. saw $171 million in bets. Jan. 16, the first week of the NFL playoffs, saw a 253% increase to $432 million. Betting jumped 33% again during week two of the playoffs to $573 million.

FanDuel’s Mike Raffensperger said the popularity of mobile betting is no surprise given the convenience of apps in general.

“This is just the way people order their dinner, their Amazon groceries, their shoes … they do it on their phones and they do it on their apps,” he said.

So far, New York mobile sports books have made at least $91.5 million in gross revenue, more than half, $46.6 million, will go into state tax coffers. The Empire State’s fast start is similar to what New Jersey saw last year during the NFL playoffs.

“I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say New York will overtake Las Vegas from a sports betting perspective,” Raffensperger said.

However, so far New York is not taking away from the Garden State, which launched in 2018.

With the ability to bet hundreds even thousands of dollars just a few taps away, sportsbooks are trying get ahead of any addiction issues. Caesars paid to put the Mannings in an ad to warn people about gambling responsibly. FanDuel, Draftkings and other apps have tools to set time, deposit and loss limits.

“We have 100 dedicated employees, including a team of engineers, building a play pattern where we can look at people’s play and see if they are getting out in front of their skis,” Raffensperger said.