Kids play with sleds in the snow during a snowstorm in Washington Square Park in Manhattan on Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — From Prospect Park in Brooklyn to Astoria Park in Queens to Central Park in Manhattan, there’s no shortage of prime sledding opportunities across the five boroughs.

After a nor’easter blasted the city with several inches of snow, including more than a foot in parts of Queens, Mayor Eric Adams took to Twitter on Sunday to offer his top sledding spots in each borough. Check if your favorite spot made the list below.

“Alright, the snow is done falling, so let’s get down to serious business: SLEDDING! Here’s a quick rundown of some of our favorite spots to hit across the five boroughs today,” the mayor wrote on Twitter. “Wherever you hit the hills today, bundle up, be safe and have fun!”

Best sledding spots in NYC, according to Adams:

The Bronx:

Crotona Park (of course)

Van Cortlandt Park

Shoelace Park

Brooklyn:

Prospect Park (that Long Meadow!)

Owl’s Head Park in Bay Ridge (the view!)

Fort Greene Park

Queens (a close second choice for me):

Kissena Park

Crocheron (ask anyone in Bayside why and they’ll tell you!)

Astoria Park

Don’t sleep on Staten Island:

Latourette

Dead Man’s Hill at Silver Lake (c’mon!)

Slosson Avenue in Clove Lakes

Finally, everyone knows the legendary spots in Central Park, but if you’re up for a little adventure in Manhattan, check out:

Inwood Hill Park

Highbridge Park

Morningside Park