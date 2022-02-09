Beloved NYC restaurant El Quijote reopening in Chelsea

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
El Quijote

Beloved Manhattan restaurant El Quijote is set to reopen this week, The New York Times reported. (Credit: PIX11)

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — After nearly four years with doors closed, the decades-old restaurant El Quijote is set to reopen this week, The New York Times reported. 

The eatery, named after the Spanish novel “Don Quijote de la Mancha,” has been around since 1930, inside the Hotel Chelsea on West 23rd Street. After opening, it quickly rose in popularity and soon became a sought-after dinner destination, even among artists and celebrities including Andy Warhol, Janis Joplin, and Jimi Hendrix.

The restaurant closed in March 2018 to undergo renovations after a new owner acquired the Hotel Chelsea, Eater New York reported

Although El Quijote will retain its unique interior décor, seating will be downsized. According to the New York Times, the renovated space will have room for 65 customers instead of the 220 seats it used to have. The Hotel Chelsea is also set to reopen by the end of the month, the Times reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Manhattan DA clarifies policies after a month of criticism

Harlem Hops offers local craft brews and scholarships

MTA bus hit by bullet in East Harlem

Harlem artists celebrate Black History Month

Off-duty NYPD officer shot in Harlem

Raising cancer awareness

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter