Beloved NYC restaurant El Quijote reopening in Chelsea

Beloved Manhattan restaurant El Quijote is set to reopen this week, The New York Times reported. (Credit: PIX11)

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — After nearly four years with doors closed, the decades-old restaurant El Quijote is set to reopen this week, The New York Times reported.

The eatery, named after the Spanish novel “Don Quijote de la Mancha,” has been around since 1930, inside the Hotel Chelsea on West 23rd Street. After opening, it quickly rose in popularity and soon became a sought-after dinner destination, even among artists and celebrities including Andy Warhol, Janis Joplin, and Jimi Hendrix.

The restaurant closed in March 2018 to undergo renovations after a new owner acquired the Hotel Chelsea, Eater New York reported.

Although El Quijote will retain its unique interior décor, seating will be downsized. According to the New York Times, the renovated space will have room for 65 customers instead of the 220 seats it used to have. The Hotel Chelsea is also set to reopen by the end of the month, the Times reported.