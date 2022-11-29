NEW YORK (PIX11) — Beloved New York chef Michael Ginor suffered a fatal heart attack during an Ironman competition in Israel, according to local reports.

Ginor ran Lola in Great Neck. His death was confirmed on his Instagram Monday.

“With sadness in our hearts we are announcing the passing of Aeyal Michael Ginor,” was posted to the account. “Michael was a loving father, husband, grandfather, friend, mentor, visionary and so much more. His larger than life presence will forever live on in the many lives he touched.”

He was mourned by big names in the food world, including David Burke, Rocco DiSpirito and Adam Richman.

“Michael had a huge heart , huge smile and loved to laugh,” Burke said. “Curious to see the world and learn and he took many of us on tour w him. He had an appetite for knowledge and he loved putting people together. He had no bad habits and always found the good in people.”