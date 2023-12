WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A beloved bakery that has been serving customers in Westchester County for more than seven decades is coming to the end of its story.

Riviera Bakehouse in Ardsley, NY a fixture in the community, will close its doors at the end of January.

Owners made the difficult decision, citing a need for better work-life balance.

Photojournalist Darren McQuade has more in the video player.