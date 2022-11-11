THE BRONX (PIX11) — The holidays are a special time of year around New York City.

One of the most popular traditions is the Holiday Train Show at the New York Botanical Garden.

Crews are setting up the 31st annual event this week and gave PIX11’s Greg Mocker a look behind the scenes.

This year, several new displays promise to amaze visitors. Look for a new George Washington Bridge and changes to the placement of the iconic skyline.

The Holiday Train Show opens on Saturday, Nov. 19, and runs until the beginning of January.