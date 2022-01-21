Beer and wine now allowed in NY movie theaters

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York State Liquor Authority on Thursday ruled that moviegoers can buy beer and wine at concession stands and bring them straight to their seats inside the theater.

Until now, customers had to either finish their drinks in the lobby, or go to a special theater with a restaurant or tavern license allowing them to serve food and alcohol to you in your seat.

The new rule allows theaters to apply for beer and wine licenses only. The new rule is technically in effect now, but theaters must first apply for those licenses.

The new rule will give theaters a much-needed economic boost after they took a massive financial hit during the height of the pandemic.

“The next time we get a big movie like “Spider-Man,” our bar sales will certainly help our revenue very, very much,” said Joe Masher, president of the New York branch of the National Association of Theater Owners.