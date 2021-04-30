An air conditioner is seen in a residential windows in New York City. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — As the summer and warmer weather approaches, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that cooling assistance would be available for vulnerable New Yorkers.

About $15 million has been made available to help low-income New Yorkers with serious health issues exacerbated by heat stay cool.

The funding through the Home Energy Assistance Program would provide air conditioners to eligible households.

Eligible households have a family member who suffers from a medical condition that can be aggravated by extreme heat.

Applicants must also meet existing income guidelines, which vary by household size.

“We know there is hot weather ahead of us this summer, and no New Yorker should be left wondering whether they or their loved ones will be safe when temperatures spike,” Gov. Cuomo said. “This critical funding reflects our commitment to protecting the health and well-being of the most vulnerable among us well ahead of the first heatwave of the season.”

The program has assisted more than 28,000 households across New York state over the past five years.

Applications for cooling assistance begin on May 3 and extend through August 30, or until funding runs out, and are accepted at local departments of social services.

Assistance is given on a first-come, first-served basis.