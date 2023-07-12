People at Hamilton Fish Park pool in New York on Friday, July 22, 2011. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – With the latest hot stretch in New York City rising above 90 degrees, people are looking for ways to stay cool and safe.

When temperatures rise to dangerous levels, so do the risks of heat-related illnesses and death. Most heat-related deaths in New York City happen after exposure to heat in homes without air conditioners, according to authorities.

Additionally, city officials said heat-related deaths are also more common in neighborhoods without access to trees or parks, which help reduce temperatures.

Between cooling centers, public pools and more, New York City offers resources to help people stay cool and safe in the summer.

Cooling centers

During heat emergencies, New York City opens cooling centers in air-conditioned, public facilities to provide relief.

Cooling centers aren’t open at all times during the summer. New York City only opens its cooling centers when the National Weather Service issues a heat advisory with a forecasted heat index of 95 degrees or higher for two or more days or 100 degrees for any period.

Cooling centers are often located in libraries, community centers, senior centers and NYCHA facilities. The city recommends people utilize cooling centers during heat waves if they don’t have access to a cool environment or are at risk for heat-related illness.

Find more information on cooling centers here.

New York’s Home Energy Assistance Program

Air conditioning is the best way to stay safe during extreme heat, according to authorities.

The Home Energy Assistance Program is another resource available to help New Yorkers cool down their homes. The program helps eligible residents purchase and install an air conditioner or fan.

“If you are eligible, you may receive one Cooling Assistance benefit per applicant household for the purchase and installation of an air conditioner or a fan to help your home stay cool,” the Home Energy Assistance Program website states. “Only one air conditioner or fan, not to exceed $800 with installation for a window, portable air conditioner, or fan and not to exceed $1,000 for an existing wall sleeve unit, will be provided per applicant household.”

Find more information about cooling assistance from the Home Energy Assistance Program here.

Public pools

New York City’s free public pools are a great way to cool off in the summer.

Outdoor pools are open from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. each day, with a break for cleaning between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

New York City’s Olympic- and intermediate-sized outdoor pools will remain open until Sept. 10. Mini pools close on Sept. 4.

Find outdoor pool locations in each of the five boroughs here.

Public beaches

New York City’s public beaches are open from Memorial Day weekend through Sept. 10. Lifeguards are on duty each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Swimming is prohibited when lifeguards aren’t on duty.

Find more information on public beaches in New York City here.

Spray showers

Spray showers, located at parks and playgrounds in New York City, are a popular place to take children on a hot day. Spray showers generally operate on days when the temperature is 80 degrees or higher.

Find spray shower locations in New York City here.

Know the symptoms of heat illness

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are the two main types of heat illness. Heat stroke can be fatal, so people should call 911 if they are experiencing its symptoms.

The following are signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion, according to New York City Emergency Management.

Symptoms of heat stroke:

Hot, dry skin

Nausea or vomiting

Trouble breathing

Fast pulse

Weakness or dizziness

Confusion

Loss of consciousness

Symptoms of heat exhaustion:

Heavy sweating and cold, clammy skin

Muscle cramps

Lightheadedness or dizziness

Headache

Nausea

Indoor heat safety tips

Close window shades or curtains

Try not to use your stove or oven

Take a cool shower or bath

Drink plenty of water

Avoid drinks with alcohol, caffeine and a lot of sugar

Outdoor heat safety tips

Stay out of the sun if possible

Avoid strenuous activity during the sun’s peak hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wear sunscreen (at least SPF 15) and a hat to protect your face and head

Wear lightweight, light-colored loose clothing