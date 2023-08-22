WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A child was attacked by a bear in Westchester County on Tuesday morning, police said.

A neighbor said he could hear screaming at the time of the incident.

“Screaming in the woods, very loud screaming. Call 911. My wife heard that,” said the neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous.

That’s how the Westchester County man knew his neighbors on Hickory Kingdom Road in North Castle were in trouble. The house, which is surrounded by a wooded area, is where a child was reportedly attacked by the bear.

“I didn’t know if the children were playing or it was something real, so I decided to go over,” the neighbor said.

The neighbor said he immediately sprang into action. He drove the short distance because he had a feeling a large animal could be involved. He was right; it was a bear. He also saw two frightened children trying to get away from it.

“I saw the children running to get into the house,” the neighbor said. “The bear was circling the house looking in the window. And when I pulled over it came back around. So it definitely followed the children, trying to get into the house.”

AIR11 was over the scene, as North Castle officers searched the area.

“The guy loaded up, went in the woods. Within 10 minutes I heard a gun shot. In a space of about one minute, I heard another gun shot. The bear was dead. Four officers picked it up in burlap and carried it out,” he said.

A witness said the victim is a 7-year-old boy who was playing in the open backyard with a little girl.

The neighbor described the animal as a medium-sized black bear. Though he moved in a few days ago, he said he already knows bear sightings come with the territory.

“I’m going to be purchasing bear spray, keeping it on my pants clipped on. God forbid it happens again. And if you have children, you definitely have to be prepared,” the neighbor said.

PIX11 News spoke to a relative of the child as he was leaving the house. He said the family does not want to be interviewed and that the child will be OK.