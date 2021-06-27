Beachgoers head to Coney Island to beat the heat

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory that will remain in effect until at least Monday. So how do four legged and two legged New Yorkers beat the heat?

Well, silky terrier named Jam had the right idea on how to keep cool: a quick plunge in the Atlantic, with a temperature around 66 degrees, and then a bracing swim back to shore.

Owner Michael Godlewski agreed.

“It was a little cold but it was refreshing,” Godlewski said. “It’s a hot day.”

Others, including 4-year-old Isaiah, chose the sprinklers instead at Coney Island. His mother and uncle stayed in the shade under an umbrella.

Thomas King, Isaiah’s uncle, advised people to stay out of the sun and stay hydrated.

“It feels really great and it’s nice to be around people again,” Sarita Smith, Isaiah’s mother, told PIX11 News. “That’s the best part.”

The boardwalk was close to packed on this sultry Sunday, with people buying umbrella hats or cool Italian ices or just enjoying those ocean breezes.

“Beating the heat by staying in the shade with an umbrella and a nice cold drink,” Eddie Melendez, from The Bronx, told PIX11 News.

His wife, Sonia, agreed.

“Not to wear a mask anymore is wonderful,” she said.

The next three days are expected to be even hotter, so Gov. Andrew Cuomo is urging everyone to take special precautions.

– avoid strenuous activity when the sun is strongest, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

– drink plenty of water.

– stay in air conditioning if you can.

– use sunscreen and a hat.

– check on children pets and the elderly and never leave them unattended in a car.



One more tip, cut down on alcohol in hot weather, Ron Yellen said from the boardwalk.

“Stay hydrated,” Yellen told PIX11 News.