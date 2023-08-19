HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Bay Shore man was arrested for driving while intoxicated with his 4-year-old and 6-year-old sons in the car with him, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

Police said 43-year-old Peters Aiyeybomwan was driving on Express Drive North in Hauppauge around 9 p.m. when he lost control and crashed into the left guardrail, causing the car to overturn.

Aiyeybomwan was charged with driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said the children were taken to South Shore University Hospital before they were released to a family member.

Aiyeybomwan was expected to be arraigned Saturday.