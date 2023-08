NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York is filled with theatre and sports, and right now at the Lincoln Center Theatre, you can get both at the same time.

“Flex,” a play written by Candrice Jones, and directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz is running through Aug. 20.

The Off-Broadway play tells the story of a high school girls’ basketball team from Arkansas trying to make it big through hoops.



PIX11 Sports’ Perry Sook has more on the story.