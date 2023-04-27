NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams invited Ellen and Rickie Trawick to City Hall Thursday.

The Trawick’s son Kawaski was killed during an encounter with the NYPD in 2019.

“I want to apologize on behalf of this Council for all you have been through and having to fight for basic accountability,” Adams said. “As a parent and grandparent myself, my heart and my support are with the Trawick family. No parent wants to outlive their children.”

“We really appreciate it,” Ellen Trawick told PIX11 News.

The Trawicks started their week inside 1 Police Plaza as the two police officers involved in their son’s death face an internal NYPD disciplinary trial.

Officers Brendan Thompson and Herbert Davis were called to Trawick’s supportive housing building in April of 2019 after Trawick was locked out of his apartment. Tensions escalated quickly. First, officers used a stun gun on Trawick. Then he was shot and killed.

The officers are being prosecuted by an attorney from the Civilian Complaint Review Board, accused of using excessive force and not rendering aid.

The Police Benevolent Association is standing by the officers.

“The case was thoroughly investigated by both the Bronx district attorney and the NYPD’s Force Investigation Division, which found no evidence of wrongdoing by these police officers. CCRB is not claiming it has any new evidence that would change those findings,” President Patrick J. Lynch said in a statement.