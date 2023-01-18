NEW YORK (PIX11) – Bank of America has resolved a problem with Zelle transactions missing from customers’ accounts, the company said.

Bank of America customers on Wednesday complained about money missing from deposits and Zelle transactions. Bank of America put out an alert about the issue, saying Zelle transactions from Jan. 14 through Jan. 17 were delayed.

Later in the afternoon, a Bank of America spokesperson said the issue had been resolved, and any missing money will appear in customers’ accounts.

“Transfers will be completed and will appear in your account activity and balances as soon as possible. We apologize for any delay or inconvenience,” Bank of America said.

Some Bank of America customers expressed concern and frustration on social media after seeing money missing from their accounts.

“Saw Bank of America was trending and turns out my account was impacted so happy Wednesday everyone,” Keira Renee said in a tweet.

“I am at the point of a collapse. Where is my money?” another customer tweeted.

PIX11 News reached out to Zelle for comment but did not immediately receive a response.