THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group of bandits stole over $8,000 dollars in cash from two different Rite Aids in a New York City robbery pattern, police said.

The first incident occurred at a Rite Aid store on 101 Avenue in Queens, on Feb.17 around 11 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was approached by three suspects and one flashed a gun before stealing $3,000 cash from the establishment, police said.

The suspects then fled in a black sedan, police said. No injuries were reported.

Three weeks later on March 12, the bandits hit another Rite Aid on Halsey Street in Brooklyn around 8:40 p.m., police said. Again, a victim was approached by three suspects and one flashed a gun before stealing $5,700 dollars, police said. The suspects then fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).