NEW YORK (PIX11)— Four bandits took the opportunity to rob a businessman in Lower Manhattan on Friday, April 14, 2023, according to the NYPD.

A 74-year-old man in the jewelry business was with his friend when the incident occurred. The two were leaving a jewelry store when their car got a flat on the corner of Bowery and Hester Street. The friend who accompanied the businessman was tending to the flat when four unidentified people approached the victim’s car and took a bag filled with fine bijouterie, estimated at $89,366.

The four bandits three males and one female are believed to have been working in unison and fled in a gray Chevrolet SUV parked on Chrystie Street according to the police.

The Individuals are described as follows; all three males are believed to be in their 40s.

One male was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve collar shirt, dark pants white hat, eyeglasses, and carrying a black book bag. Another was last seen wearing a blue and black collar long-sleeve shirt, light pants, black hat, and eyeglasses.

A third male was last seen wearing a light-colored long-sleeve collar shirt, dark jeans, a black hat, and carrying a black book bag.

The last individual is a female, believed in her 30s, and was last seen wearing a light-colored collar shirt, black hat with the word “Minnesota” and light color purse.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).