NEW YORK (PIX11) – Grammy Award-winning artist Bad Bunny is coming to New York City for three days on his latest North American tour, Live Nation announced on Thursday.
Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, dropped his highly anticipated fifth studio album “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana” on Friday. His “Most Wanted Tour” will be in support of his latest effort.
The album has already been streamed more than 900 million times and scored a 7.4 on Pitchfork, with many critics noting the musician’s return to his Latin Trap roots.
The tour kicks off on Feb. 21, 2024, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The Puerto Rican trap and pop star will play three shows at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn from April 11 -13, 2024. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Oct 25.
The List of full dates are listed below:
Wed., Feb. 21 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
Fri., Feb. 23 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Sat., Feb. 24 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Tue., Feb. 27 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Wed., Feb. 28 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Fri., March 1 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Sat., March 2 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Tue., March 5 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Thu., March 7 Portland, OR Moda Center
Sat., March 9 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Wed., March 13 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.Com Arena
Thu., March 14 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.Com Arena
Fri., March 15 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.Com Arena
Wed., March 20 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Sat., March 23 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
Tue., March 26 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
Thu., March 28 Chicago, IL United Center
Fri., March 29 Chicago, IL United Center
Sat., March 30 Chicago, IL United Center
Thu., April 4 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Sat., April 6 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Tue., April 9 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Thu., April 11 New York, NY Barclays Center
Fri., April 12 New York, NY Barclays Center
Sat., April 13 New York, NY Barclays Center
Wed., April 17 Boston, MA TD Garden
Fri., April 19 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Sat., April 20 Hartford, CT XL Center
Mon., April 22 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
Wed., April 24 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Fri., April 26 Austin, TX Moody Center
Sat., April 27 Austin, TX Moody Center
Tue., April 30 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Wed., May 1 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Fri., May 3 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Sat., May 4 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Tue., May 7 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Fri., May 10 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Sat., May 11 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Tue., May 14 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Wed., May 15 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Fri., May 17 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Sat., May 18 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Tue., May 21 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Fri., May 24 Miami, FL Kaseya Center
Sat., May 25 Miami, FL Kaseya Center
Sun., May 26 Miami, FL Kaseya Center
Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.