NEW YORK (PIX11) – Grammy Award-winning artist Bad Bunny is coming to New York City for three days on his latest North American tour, Live Nation announced on Thursday.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, dropped his highly anticipated fifth studio album “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana” on Friday. His “Most Wanted Tour” will be in support of his latest effort.

The album has already been streamed more than 900 million times and scored a 7.4 on Pitchfork, with many critics noting the musician’s return to his Latin Trap roots.

The tour kicks off on Feb. 21, 2024, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The Puerto Rican trap and pop star will play three shows at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn from April 11 -13, 2024. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Oct 25.

More details can be found here.

The List of full dates are listed below:

Wed., Feb. 21 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center Fri., Feb. 23 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena Sat., Feb. 24 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena Tue., Feb. 27 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center Wed., Feb. 28 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center Fri., March 1 San Francisco, CA Chase Center Sat., March 2 San Francisco, CA Chase Center Tue., March 5 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Thu., March 7 Portland, OR Moda Center Sat., March 9 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena Wed., March 13 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.Com Arena Thu., March 14 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.Com Arena Fri., March 15 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.Com Arena Wed., March 20 Denver, CO Ball Arena Sat., March 23 Minneapolis, MN Target Center Tue., March 26 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center Thu., March 28 Chicago, IL United Center Fri., March 29 Chicago, IL United Center Sat., March 30 Chicago, IL United Center Thu., April 4 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Sat., April 6 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Tue., April 9 Washington, DC Capital One Arena Thu., April 11 New York, NY Barclays Center Fri., April 12 New York, NY Barclays Center Sat., April 13 New York, NY Barclays Center Wed., April 17 Boston, MA TD Garden Fri., April 19 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Sat., April 20 Hartford, CT XL Center Mon., April 22 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center Wed., April 24 Tulsa, OK BOK Center Fri., April 26 Austin, TX Moody Center Sat., April 27 Austin, TX Moody Center Tue., April 30 Houston, TX Toyota Center Wed., May 1 Houston, TX Toyota Center Fri., May 3 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Sat., May 4 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Tue., May 7 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center Fri., May 10 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Sat., May 11 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Tue., May 14 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Wed., May 15 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Fri., May 17 Orlando, FL Amway Center Sat., May 18 Orlando, FL Amway Center Tue., May 21 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena Fri., May 24 Miami, FL Kaseya Center Sat., May 25 Miami, FL Kaseya Center Sun., May 26 Miami, FL Kaseya Center

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.