NEW YORK (PIX11) – Grammy Award-winning artist Bad Bunny is coming to New York City for three days on his latest North American tour, Live Nation announced on Thursday.  

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, dropped his highly anticipated fifth studio album “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana” on Friday. His “Most Wanted Tour” will be in support of his latest effort.  

The album has already been streamed more than 900 million times and scored a 7.4 on Pitchfork, with many critics noting the musician’s return to his Latin Trap roots.

The tour kicks off on Feb. 21, 2024, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The Puerto Rican trap and pop star will play three shows at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn from April 11 -13, 2024. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Oct 25. 

More details can be found here.  

The List of full dates are listed below:  

Wed.,       Feb. 21    Salt Lake City, UT              Delta Center 

Fri.,          Feb. 23  Las Vegas, NV                   T-Mobile Arena 

Sat.,         Feb. 24  Las Vegas, NV                   T-Mobile Arena 

Tue.,        Feb. 27  Phoenix, AZ                        Footprint Center 

Wed.,      Feb. 28  Phoenix, AZ                        Footprint Center 

Fri.,          March 1 San Francisco, CA            Chase Center 

Sat.,         March 2 San Francisco, CA            Chase Center 

Tue.,        March 5 Sacramento, CA                Golden 1 Center 

Thu.,        March 7 Portland, OR                     Moda Center 

Sat.,         March 9 Seattle, WA                        Climate Pledge Arena 

Wed.,      March 13 Los Angeles, CA                Crypto.Com Arena 

Thu., March 14 Los Angeles, CA                Crypto.Com Arena 

Fri.,         March 15 Los Angeles, CA                Crypto.Com Arena 

Wed.,     March 20 Denver, CO                         Ball Arena 

Sat.,        March 23 Minneapolis, MN             Target Center 

Tue.,       March 26 Kansas City, MO              T-Mobile Center 

Thu., March 28 Chicago, IL                         United Center 

Fri.,         March 29 Chicago, IL                        United Center 

Sat.,        March 30 Chicago, IL                          United Center 

Thu., April 4 Toronto, ON                         Scotiabank Arena 

Sat.,        April 6 Detroit, MI                            Little Caesars Arena 

Tue.,       April 9 Washington, DC                  Capital One Arena 

Thu., April 11 New York, NY                       Barclays Center 

Fri.,         April 12 New York, NY                      Barclays Center 

Sat.,        April 13 New York, NY                      Barclays Center 

Wed.,     April 17 Boston, MA                            TD Garden 

Fri.,         April 19 Philadelphia, PA                  Wells Fargo Center 

Sat.,        April 20 Hartford, CT                         XL Center 

Mon.,     April 22 Louisville, KY                        KFC Yum! Center 

Wed.,     April 24 Tulsa, OK                               BOK Center 

Fri.,         April 26 Austin, TX                            Moody Center 

Sat.,        April 27 Austin, TX                             Moody Center 

Tue.,       April 30 Houston, TX                         Toyota Center 

Wed.,     May 1    Houston, TX                          Toyota Center 

Fri.,         May 3    Dallas, TX                             American Airlines Center 

Sat.,        May 4    Dallas, TX                            American Airlines Center 

Tue.,       May 7    New Orleans, LA                 Smoothie King Center 

Fri.,         May 10 Charlotte, NC                       Spectrum Center 

Sat.,        May 11 Nashville, TN                         Bridgestone Arena 

Tue.,       May 14 Atlanta, GA                            State Farm Arena 

Wed.,     May 15 Atlanta, GA                            State Farm Arena 

Fri.,         May 17 Orlando, FL                          Amway Center 

Sat.,        May 18 Orlando, FL                          Amway Center 

Tue.,       May 21 Tampa, FL                             Amalie Arena 

Fri.,         May 24 Miami, FL                             Kaseya Center 

Sat.,        May 25 Miami, FL                              Kaseya Center 

Sun.,       May 26 Miami, FL                              Kaseya Center 

